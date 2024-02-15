By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CUET Participating Universities 2024: List of Colleges, Central/State Universities That Accepts CUET Exam Score
CUET 2024: With no official statement as to when the National Testing Agency(NTA) will begin the CUET registration process, media reports claim that the application for the Common University Entrance Test for the undergraduate programme and courses is expected to begin from February 19, 2024. Along with the CUET UG 2024 application form, NTA will release the information bulletin, paper pattern, mode of examination, and list of participating colleges and universities – central, state, deemed, private, and other universities.
NTA is expected to release a new website for the CUET UG registration process; however, this is tentative. This year, NTA has activated a series of designated new websites for the competitive examination it is conducting and so this can be expected same for CUET UG.
CUET Participating Universities 2024: List of Central Universities That Accepts CUET Exam Score
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Assam University
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Banaras Hindu University
- Central University of Andhra Pradesh
- Central University of South Bihar
- Central University of Gujarat
- Central University of Haryana
- Central University of Himachal Pradesh
- Central University of Jammu
- Central University of Jharkhand
- Central University of Karnataka
- Central University of Kashmir
- Central University of Kerala
- Central University of Odisha
- Central University of Punjab
- Central University of Rajasthan
- Central University of Tamil Nadu
- Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
- Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
- Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
- Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
- Manipur University
- Maulana Azad National Urdu University
- Mizoram University
- Nagaland University
- North Eastern Hill University
- Pondicherry University
- Rajiv Gandhi University
- Sikkim University
- Tezpur University
- The English and Foreign Languages University
- Tripura University
- University of Allahabad
- University of Delhi
- University of Hyderabad
- Visva Bharati University
- Mahatma Gandhi Central University
- Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
- Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
- National Sanskrit University
CUET (UG) – 2024 State University
- Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University
- Barkatullah University
- Bhattadev University
- Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad
- Cluster University Of Jammu
- Cluster University Of Srinagar
- Cotton University
- Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University
- Delhi Technological University
- Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya
- Dr. A.p.j. Abdul Kalam Technical University
- Dr. B.r. Ambedkar School Of Economics University
- Dr. B.r. Ambedkar University Delhi
- Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University
- Govt. College For Women, Parade Ground, Jammu
- Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
- Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur
- Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women
- Islamia College Of Science And Commerce
- Islamic University Of Science And Technology, Kashmir
- Jamshedpur Women’s University
- Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University
- Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University
- Kolhan University
- Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology
- Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University
- Netaji Subhas University Of Technology
- Nilamber Pitamber University
- Opjs University Churu, Rajasthan
- Ranchi University
- Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice
- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
- Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Dumka
- University Of Jammu
- University Of Kashmir
- Vikram University
- Vinoba Bhave University
CUET (UG) – 2024 Deemed University
- Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women
- Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth
- Datta Meghe Institute Of Higher Education And Research
Dayalbagh Educational Institute
- Footwear Design And Development Institute
- Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management – Bengaluru, Karnataka (off Campus)
- Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management – Hyderabad, Telangana (off Campus)
- Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management – Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (Main Campus)
Govt. Degree College (autonomous), Baramulla
- Graphic Era University
- Gujarat Vidyapith
- Gurukula Kangri
- Hindustan Institute Of Technology And Science
- Jain (deemed-to-be University) , Bangalore (karnataka)
- Jamia Hamdard
- Jaypee Institute Of Information Technology
- Kalasalingam Academy Of Research And Education
- Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (deemed To Be University)
- Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education
- Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth
- Maharishi Markandeshwar (deemed To Be University), Mullana – Ambala
- Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research And Studies
- Nehru Gram Bharati
- Noorul Islam Centre For Higher Education
- Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational And Research Institute
- Shobhit University
- SRM Institute Of Science And Technology (deemed University), Ncr Campus
- Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (TISS)
- The Gandhigram Rural Institute (DTBU)
- Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth
- Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation
- Yenepoya University
