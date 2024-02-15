Home

CUET Participating Universities 2024: List of Colleges, Central/State Universities That Accepts CUET Exam Score

ABVP sets up helplines for students taking admission through CUET in central univs of Delhi

CUET 2024: With no official statement as to when the National Testing Agency(NTA) will begin the CUET registration process, media reports claim that the application for the Common University Entrance Test for the undergraduate programme and courses is expected to begin from February 19, 2024. Along with the CUET UG 2024 application form, NTA will release the information bulletin, paper pattern, mode of examination, and list of participating colleges and universities – central, state, deemed, private, and other universities.

NTA is expected to release a new website for the CUET UG registration process; however, this is tentative. This year, NTA has activated a series of designated new websites for the competitive examination it is conducting and so this can be expected same for CUET UG.

CUET Participating Universities 2024: List of Central Universities That Accepts CUET Exam Score

Aligarh Muslim University Assam University Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Banaras Hindu University Central University of Andhra Pradesh Central University of South Bihar Central University of Gujarat Central University of Haryana Central University of Himachal Pradesh Central University of Jammu Central University of Jharkhand Central University of Karnataka Central University of Kashmir Central University of Kerala Central University of Odisha Central University of Punjab Central University of Rajasthan Central University of Tamil Nadu Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Jamia Millia Islamia Jawaharlal Nehru University Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya Manipur University Maulana Azad National Urdu University Mizoram University Nagaland University North Eastern Hill University Pondicherry University Rajiv Gandhi University Sikkim University Tezpur University The English and Foreign Languages University Tripura University University of Allahabad University of Delhi University of Hyderabad Visva Bharati University Mahatma Gandhi Central University Central Sanskrit University, Delhi Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University National Sanskrit University

CUET (UG) – 2024 State University

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University

Barkatullah University

Bhattadev University

Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad

Cluster University Of Jammu

Cluster University Of Srinagar

Cotton University

Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University

Delhi Technological University

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya

Dr. A.p.j. Abdul Kalam Technical University

Dr. B.r. Ambedkar School Of Economics University

Dr. B.r. Ambedkar University Delhi

Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University

Govt. College For Women, Parade Ground, Jammu

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women

Islamia College Of Science And Commerce

Islamic University Of Science And Technology, Kashmir

Jamshedpur Women’s University

Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University

Kolhan University

Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University

Netaji Subhas University Of Technology

Nilamber Pitamber University

Opjs University Churu, Rajasthan

Ranchi University

Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Dumka

University Of Jammu

University Of Kashmir

Vikram University

Vinoba Bhave University

CUET (UG) – 2024 Deemed University

Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women

Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth

Datta Meghe Institute Of Higher Education And Research

Dayalbagh Educational Institute

Dayalbagh Educational Institute Footwear Design And Development Institute

Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management – Bengaluru, Karnataka (off Campus)

Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management – Hyderabad, Telangana (off Campus)

Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management – Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (Main Campus)

Govt. Degree College (autonomous), Baramulla

Govt. Degree College (autonomous), Baramulla Graphic Era University

Gujarat Vidyapith

Gurukula Kangri

Hindustan Institute Of Technology And Science

Jain (deemed-to-be University) , Bangalore (karnataka)

Jamia Hamdard

Jaypee Institute Of Information Technology

Kalasalingam Academy Of Research And Education

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (deemed To Be University)

Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education

Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth

Maharishi Markandeshwar (deemed To Be University), Mullana – Ambala

Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research And Studies

Nehru Gram Bharati

Noorul Islam Centre For Higher Education

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational And Research Institute

Shobhit University

SRM Institute Of Science And Technology (deemed University), Ncr Campus

Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (TISS)

The Gandhigram Rural Institute (DTBU)

Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth

Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation

Yenepoya University

