  CUET Participating Universities 2024: List of Colleges, Central/State Universities That Accepts CUET Exam Score

Published: February 15, 2024 9:08 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CUET 2024: With no official statement as to when the National Testing Agency(NTA) will begin the CUET registration process, media reports claim that the application for the Common University Entrance Test for the undergraduate programme and courses is expected to begin from February 19, 2024. Along with the CUET UG 2024 application form, NTA will release the information bulletin, paper pattern, mode of examination, and list of participating colleges and universities – central, state, deemed, private, and other universities.

NTA is expected to release a new website for the CUET UG registration process; however, this is tentative. This year, NTA has activated a series of designated new websites for the competitive examination it is conducting and so this can be expected same for CUET UG.

CUET Participating Universities 2024: List of Central Universities That Accepts CUET Exam Score

  1. Aligarh Muslim University
  2. Assam University
  3. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
  4. Banaras Hindu University
  5. Central University of Andhra Pradesh
  6. Central University of South Bihar
  7. Central University of Gujarat
  8. Central University of Haryana
  9. Central University of Himachal Pradesh
  10. Central University of Jammu
  11. Central University of Jharkhand
  12. Central University of Karnataka
  13. Central University of Kashmir
  14. Central University of Kerala
  15. Central University of Odisha
  16. Central University of Punjab
  17. Central University of Rajasthan
  18. Central University of Tamil Nadu
  19. Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
  20. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
  21. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
  22. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
  23. Jamia Millia Islamia
  24. Jawaharlal Nehru University
  25. Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
  26. Manipur University
  27. Maulana Azad National Urdu University
  28. Mizoram University
  29. Nagaland University
  30. North Eastern Hill University
  31. Pondicherry University
  32. Rajiv Gandhi University
  33. Sikkim University
  34. Tezpur University
  35. The English and Foreign Languages University
  36. Tripura University
  37. University of Allahabad
  38. University of Delhi
  39. University of Hyderabad
  40. Visva Bharati University
  41. Mahatma Gandhi Central University
  42. Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
  43. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
  44. National Sanskrit University

CUET (UG) – 2024 State University

  • Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University
  • Barkatullah University
  • Bhattadev University
  • Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad
  • Cluster University Of Jammu
  • Cluster University Of Srinagar
  • Cotton University
  • Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University
  • Delhi Technological University
  • Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya
  • Dr. A.p.j. Abdul Kalam Technical University
  • Dr. B.r. Ambedkar School Of Economics University
  • Dr. B.r. Ambedkar University Delhi
  • Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University
  • Govt. College For Women, Parade Ground, Jammu
  • Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
  • Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur
  • Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women
  • Islamia College Of Science And Commerce
  • Islamic University Of Science And Technology, Kashmir
  • Jamshedpur Women’s University
  • Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University
  • Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University
  • Kolhan University
  • Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology
  • Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University
  • Netaji Subhas University Of Technology
  • Nilamber Pitamber University
  • Opjs University Churu, Rajasthan
  • Ranchi University
  • Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice
  • Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
  • Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Dumka
  • University Of Jammu
  • University Of Kashmir
  • Vikram University
  • Vinoba Bhave University

CUET (UG) – 2024 Deemed University

  • Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women
  • Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth
  • Datta Meghe Institute Of Higher Education And Research
    Dayalbagh Educational Institute
  • Footwear Design And Development Institute
  • Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management – Bengaluru, Karnataka (off Campus)
  • Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management – Hyderabad, Telangana (off Campus)
  • Gandhi Institute Of Technology And Management – Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (Main Campus)
    Govt. Degree College (autonomous), Baramulla
  • Graphic Era University
  • Gujarat Vidyapith
  • Gurukula Kangri
  • Hindustan Institute Of Technology And Science
  • Jain (deemed-to-be University) , Bangalore (karnataka)
  • Jamia Hamdard
  • Jaypee Institute Of Information Technology
  • Kalasalingam Academy Of Research And Education
  • Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (deemed To Be University)
  • Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education
  • Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth
  • Maharishi Markandeshwar (deemed To Be University), Mullana – Ambala
  • Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research And Studies
  • Nehru Gram Bharati
  • Noorul Islam Centre For Higher Education
  • Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational And Research Institute
  • Shobhit University
  • SRM Institute Of Science And Technology (deemed University), Ncr Campus
  • Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (TISS)
  • The Gandhigram Rural Institute (DTBU)
  • Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth
  • Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation
  • Yenepoya University

