CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday added eight new universities, and courses for the Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 admission process. A detailed notification has been released for the same on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. The candidates are advised to check the eligibility from the original bunching list and the additional bunching list as of May 25. Here is the list of new universities that have been added for CUET PG 2022 admissions.

CUET PG 2022: List of New Universities That Have Been Added

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi Sanskriti University, Mathura Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur Arunachal University of Studies Galgotias University Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior K. R. Mangalam University Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi

CUET PG 2022: Check Exam Timing, and Last Date to Apply Online

NTA has started the CUET PG application process on May 19. The last date to fill the CUET PG 2022 application form is June 18, 2022. Applicants can apply through the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET postgraduate 2022 will be conducted by the NTA and the official announcement of the CUET PG exam date is yet to be done. The CUET PG will be conducted for two hours. The exam will be held in two shifts- shift-1 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm) and shift-2 (3:00 pm to 5:00 pm).

CUET PG Application Form: Steps To Apply