CUET PG 2022: As the new academic session is set to begin, universities in Delhi are divided over opting for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions in post-graduate (PG) courses. The government had earlier stated that CUET, for admission to different programmes of the participating Central Universities, will provide a single window opportunity to the students to seek admission in these participating Universities / Institutes across the country.Also Read - Conduct Admissions To Unreserved Seats Using CUET Scores: DU Tells St Stephen’s College

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) announced that it will allow admissions to post-graduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes through the CUET. While the entrance test has been made mandatory for admissions in undergraduate courses, the CUET-PG is not mandatory for the central universities.

Delhi University (DU)

Delhi University (DU) said the admission process for post-graduate courses has already begun for the academic session 2022-23 so it will not opt for CUET now. DU said it will not be feasible to change the process on such a short notice. So, the admission process for PG courses in Delhi will be same as before.

“The admission process has already begun and on such a short notice, the university cannot implement a new system. The Academic Council and the Executive Council of the university will take a d

The DU announced last month that admissions for graduate courses would be held through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) from now on.

Jamia

The officials at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University said it will not opt for the entrance test (CUET) for admissions of PG courses. Jamia said the admission process post-graduate courses (PG) for academic session 2022-23 has already started and it will continue with the same process as usual.

JMI registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri said the university will conduct admissions through the ongoing procedure.

“This year, we will conduct admissions through the ongoing procedure. For future years, we will decide on the matter,” he said.

The JMI had announced that it will conduct the admissions for the academic session 2022-23 through CUET-2022 for 10 courses.

What UGC said on CUET

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said the CUET for PG admissions will be introduced from the 2022 academic session. However, he added that unlike the CUET-UG, the CUET-PG is not mandatory for the central universities. Over 10.46 lakh candidates have registered for the CUET-UG so far. The last date for registration for the CUET-UG is Sunday (May 22).

The UGC’s announcement came weeks after the higher education regulator announced that CUET scores, and not Class-12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and these universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

About CUET-PG

The exam for CUET-PG will be conducted in the third week of July. The application process began on Friday (May 20) and will conclude on June 18. “The NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. The CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country,” the UGC chairman had said.