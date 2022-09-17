CUET PG Answer Key 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) answer key 2022 on September 16, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the CUET PG Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in two shifts; shift one from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and shift two from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.Also Read - SBI, NABARD, HP State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs This Week

As per the official notification, the last date to raise an objection, if any, against the CUET PG Provisional Answer Key is September 18. To raise objections on the answer key, a candidate needs to pay a refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection. “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” NTA in an official statement said. Also Read - CBSE Sample Papers 2023 To Release Soon at cbseacademic.nic.in. Check Details Here

No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will be accepted only through the website. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 56 Posts at plapps.indianoil.in Across India. Read Details Here

CUET PG Answer Key 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Examination: Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG)-2022

Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG)-2022 Duration for Answer Key Challenge: 16 September 2022- 18 September 2022 (upto 09:00 P.M.)

16 September 2022- 18 September 2022 (upto 09:00 P.M.) Last date for Payment: 18 September 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.)

Direct link: Download CUET PG Answer Key 2022

CUET PG 2022: How To Raise Objections Against CUET PG Provisional Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CUET PG 2022 Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge.” Enter the login credentials such as the Application Number, Password/ Date of Birth, and security pin and now click on the login option. Click the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button. Select the question to whose answer you want to raise an objection. Upload the supporting documents. Pay the required fees and then click on the submit button.

CUET PG Result 2022

CUET PG Result and CUET PG Final Answer Key will be declared once the objections raised by candidates are taken into consideration. No challenge will be accepted after 18 September 2022. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ in for the latest updates regarding the examination.