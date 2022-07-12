CUET PG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 today, July 12, 2022. During this time period, Aspirants who have already submitted their CUET PG application 2022 can make changes, or corrections, to the application form. Registered students will have to log in through the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in, with their credentials, and make the essential changes. Candidates can edit their application form till 11:50 PM on July 14, 2022.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: NTA to Release Hall Ticket At cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET PG 2022 Important Dates

Last date for Payment of Application Fee Online: 11 July 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

Correction in Application Form (Correction Window): 12 July 2022 to 14 July 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

Earlier NTA in an official notification said, "Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 14July 2022."

Here’s How to Edit CUET PG 2022 Application Form?

Go to the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the ‘“ Correction for CUET(PG)-2022 ’ link.

’ link. Enter the Login credentials such as Application No and Password.

Make the necessary changes and submit the form.

Download the CUET PG 2022 Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) http://cuet.nta.nic.in/www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.