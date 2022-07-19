CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application correction process for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) tomorrow, July 20, 2022. During this time period, candidates will be able to edit their CUET PG application form through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Earlier today, the Agency released a set of instructions regarding corrections for CUET PG 2022.Also Read - NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Register For 170 Assistant Manager Posts Till August 07| Check Salary Here

"Any request for change in information after the completion of the correction window will not be entertained. Therefore, candidates are advised to exercise utmost caution before filling up the correct details in the Application Form," NTA in the information bulletin said.

Check Important Instructions Regarding Corrections for CUET (PG) 2022

Applications are requested to pay attention to the following issues during the correction window

University of Hyderabad has withdrawn the course M.Sc. Ocean and Atmospheric Science (PGQP34) as informed vide Corrigendum II dated 3 June, 2022. Students who had already applied prior to the withdrawal are requested to make modifications.

JNU has withdrawn the course Development and Labour Studies from (PGQP20) and placed it under a new paper code (PGQP79) as mentioned in Corrigendum III dated 9 June, 2022.

BHU has withdrawn the courses Jyotish Phalit and Jyotish Ganit from (PGQP74) and placed it under new paper codes (PGQP80) and (PGQP81) as mentioned in Corrigendum IV.

University of Jharkhand has withdrawn course Sanskrit (PGQP14) and Psychology (PGQP46).

Delhi Technology University has withdrawn from CUET (PG) 2022 vide Corrigendum V dated 20 June, 2022.

Check the revised slotting issued vide Corrigendum V dated 20 June, 2022. For more details, check the notification HERE

CUET 2022: How to Edit CUET PG 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the linK that reads, “Correction for CUET(PG)-2022 ’.

’. Enter the login credentials such as Application No and Password.

Now, make the necessary changes and submit the application form.

Once done, download the CUET PG 2022 Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET 2022: Check Other Details Here

NTA will not entertain the corrections sent by the candidate through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/E-mail/by Hand. CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode only. CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya papers.