CUET PG 2022 Application Correction window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG). During this time period, only registered candidates will be able to edit their CUET PG Application form by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can make changes/edit their application form between August 21 to August 23, 2022.

Students will have to log in through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, with their credentials, and make the required changes. "Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submissionof additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 24 August, 2022," NTA in an official notification said.

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Dates

CUET PG Correction in Application Form (Correction Window): 21 August 2022 to 23 August, 2022 (upto 11.50 pm)

21 August 2022 to 23 August, 2022 (upto 11.50 pm) Last date for Payment of Application Fee Online (if required): 24 August, 2022 (upto 11.50 pm)

Direct Link: Edit CUET PG 2022 Application Form

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to edit the application form. Follow the steps given below.

How to Edit CUET PG 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website of CUET(PG) at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Correction Window for CUET(PG)-2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, password, and security pin.

Now click on the sign-in option.

Your CUET PG Application form 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Make the necessary changes and submit the form accordingly.

Pay the fee, if required.

Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates