CUET PG 2022 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 from September 01, 2022. Earlier today, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to confirm the date and time for the CUET PG examination. The examination will be held in nearly 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India. NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. For more details, candidates can check the official websites cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates

The examination will be held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, 2022.

CUET PG 2022 Mode of Examination

CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode only.

CUET PG 2022 Medium of Question Papers

CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya Papers.

CUET PG 2022 Marking Scheme

Each question carries 04 (four) marks. For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks. For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score. Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks. To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option. However, after the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Answer key will be awarded marks. In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Duration

The examination will be held for a duration of two hours. The first shift is scheduled to begin from 10:00 AM till 12:00 PM. The second shift will be conducted between 03:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card

The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on. The detailed Schedule along with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time will be announced by NTA. For more details, check the information bulletin of CUET PG.