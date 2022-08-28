CUET PG Advance Exam City Intimation Slip Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test 2022-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022). The exam city intimation slip of CUET PG 2022 is available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. To access the CUET PG exam city intimation slip, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth, and security pin.Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Register For 146 Posts at sailcareers.com| Read Details Here

The exam city intimation slip mentions the CUET PG exam city to facilitate the students in making travel plans. This year, the CUET PG examination will be held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, and September 11, 2022. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode only. Approximately 3.57 lacs candidates will appear for the exams.