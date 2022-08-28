CUET PG Advance Exam City Intimation Slip Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test 2022-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022). The exam city intimation slip of CUET PG 2022 is available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. To access the CUET PG exam city intimation slip, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth, and security pin.Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Register For 146 Posts at sailcareers.com| Read Details Here
The exam city intimation slip mentions the CUET PG exam city to facilitate the students in making travel plans. This year, the CUET PG examination will be held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, and September 11, 2022. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode only. Approximately 3.57 lacs candidates will appear for the exams.
CUET PG 2022: Check Tentative Dates Here
- Advance City Intimation Slip: August 20(tentative)
- Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website: to release soon
- CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates: The examination will be held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, 2022.
How To Download CUET PG 2022 Exam Intimation Slip
- Visit the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.
- On the home page click on the ‘Advance Exam City Intimation for CUET-PG 2022’ link.
- You will be redirected to a new webpage.
- Enter the login credentials such as CUET PG application number, date of birth, and the security pin.
- Click on the submit option. Your CUET PG exam intimation slip will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
CUET PG 2022 Exam Duration
As per the CUET PG Information Bulletin 2022, the examination will be held for a duration of two hours. The first shift will begin from 10:00 AM till 12:00 PM. The second shift will be held from 03:00 PM till 5:00 PM.
NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.