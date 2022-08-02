CUET PG 2022 exam: Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) 2022 will be held from 1 to 7 September and 9 to 11 September, M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission confirmed on Tuesday. The dates of advance city intimation & release of admit card will be announced later on, he said. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA websites- nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2022 exam for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. “CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3.57 lacs candidates in approx. 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India,” UGC chairman tweeted.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams Likely To Be Issued Today

NTA will also announce the detail schedule for the CUET PG 2022 exam soon. “The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on. The detailed Schedule along with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time will be announced by NTA,” the chairman tweeted. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams Likely to Release Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Exam Schedule Here

Announcement of Examination Dates for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) -2022]. NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 2, 2022

Also Read - CUET UG Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 to Release Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How to Download

CUET UG 2022 phase two exam admit card

Meanwhile, CUET UG 2022 phase two exam admit card will be released today, August 2. According to NTA, the CUET UG 2022 hall ticket will be released at 10 am, the candidates can download hall ticket on the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Over 6.8 lakh candidates will appear for the phase two exams that will be held from August 4 to 20. The Science stream candidates- Physics, Chemistry, Biology have been allotted for phase two exam.