CUET PG 2022 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the examination schedule for Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate today, August 08, 2022. As per the detailed notification, the CUET PG 2022 exam will begin from September 01, 2022. Students planning to appear for the examination can download the schedule by logging into the official website(s) nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in. This year, the CUET (PG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

The examination will be conducted in approximately 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India. NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. One can check the examination date and other details here.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates

The CUET PG examination will be held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, and September 11, 2022.

CUET PG 2022 Official Website

When Will CUET PG 2022 Advance City Intimation, Admit Card Release?

The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on. The CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya Papers.

CUET PG 2022 Exam: Check Number of Shifts, Timing, Exam Duration

This year, the CUET PG Exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The second shift will be conducted between 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination will be held for a duration of two hours.

CUET PG 2022: Check Marking Scheme

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

However, after the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Answer key will be awarded marks.

In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.