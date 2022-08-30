CUET PG 2022 Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate(CUET PG 2022) from September 01, 2022. NTA has also released the CUET PG Admit card 2022 for the examination scheduled to be held on September 01, 02, and 03, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the CUET PG 2022 examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023.Also Read - OU Results 2022: Osmania University B.Com, BBA Semester Result Out on osmania.ac.in| Direct Link Here

Candidates can check the examination date, reporting time, and other details here.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates

The examination will be held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, 2022

CUET PG Mode of Examination

The CUET (PG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test(CBT mode) in two shifts for admissions in the next academic session. Also Read - AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Manabadi BIEAP Inter Supply Result Declared at bie.ap.gov.in

Direct Link: Download CUET PG Admit Card 2022

CUET PG 2022 Exam Duration

The examination will be held for a duration of two hours. The first shift is scheduled to begin from 10:00 AM till 12:00 PM. The second shift will be conducted between 03:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Also Read - CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 to Be Declared Soon at cbse.gov.in| Here's How to Check

CUET PG Advance Exam City Intimation Slip

The exam city intimation slip of CUET PG 2022 is available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2022 Medium of Question Papers

CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya Papers.

CUET PG 2022 Marking Scheme

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response: candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

candidate will get 04 (four) marks. For each incorrect response: 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score. Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.

will be given no marks. To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

However, after the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Answer key will be awarded marks.

In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.

Age Limit

For appearing in the CUET (PG) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (PG) 2022 examination.

CUET PG 2022: List of Documents You Need to Carry to The Examination Hall

Candidates must bring the following documents on the day of examination at the test centre. Candidates who will not bring these will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

Print copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination.

Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – University/college Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ University Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.

PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.

PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination to write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

Personal transparent water bottle

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

Check Reporting Time