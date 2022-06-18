CUET PG 2022 Registration Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will end the application process for Common Entrance Test-Postgraduate, CUET- PG 2022 today, June 18, 2022. Candidates who wish to get admission in the postgraduate courses can apply online through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, the last date to pay the examination fee is June 19, 2022. The CUET-PG 2022 examination date has not been notified yet. Below are the steps through which candidates can register and apply for the CUET PG 2022.Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 400 Junior Executive Posts at aai.aero| Check Salary Here

CUET PG 2022 Registration: Here’s How to Fill the Application Form?

Visit the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘ Registration for CUET(PG)-2022 ’ link available on the homepage.

’ link available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials to register yourself on the portal.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the application form. Upload the documents if required.

Submit the CUET PG 2022 application form .

. Pay the registration fee(if any).

Download and take a printout of the CUET 2022 Application Form for future reference.

CUET PG 2022 Registration: Check Application Fee For Each Category?

An applicant can make payment through net banking/debit/credit card/UPI/Wallet.

In India (Fee In Rs)

Category and the Application Fee (for up to three Test Papers)

General: Rs 800

OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS: Rs 600

SC/ ST/ Third Gender: Rs 550

PwBD: Rs 500

Outside India (Fee In Rs)

Candidates opting for Test Centres outside India will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 4000 irrespective of the category, they belong to for up to three Test Papers.

Category and the Application Fee (for up to three Test Papers)

All: Rs 4,000

CUET PG 2022 Registration: Check Pattern, Mode of Examination

CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode only. As per the information bulletin, CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya papers. The CUET PG will be conducted for two hours. The exam will be held in two shifts- shift-1 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm) and shift-2 (3:00 pm to 5:00 pm). For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in.