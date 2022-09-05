CUET PG 2022 Exam Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) from September 01, 2022. The exam is being conducted in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to begin from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. The second shift will be conducted between 03.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts From Sept 8 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Check Notification Here

Earlier today, NTA released an important notification. As per the official notification, NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2022 examination for three question paper codes on two different days. It is to be noted that for three question paper codes PGQP01 (B.Ed.), PGQP38 (General MBA), and PGQP20 (Social Work), the examination will be conducted on two different days as the number of candidates in these three question papers registration is large and the candidates cannot be accommodated in one day.

CUET PG 2022: Check the Name of the Course and Date of Examination

Question Paper Code Name of the Course Dates of examinations PGQP38 General MBA September 5: Shift 1 for half of the candidates September 12: Remaining half of the candidates PGQP01 BEd September 7: Shift 1 for half of the candidates September 12: Remaining half of the candidates PGQP20 Social Work September 11: Shift 1 for half of the candidates September 12: Remaining half of the candidates

Admit Card for Candidates whose examination falls on the above dates for the three question paper codes mentioned above will be released shortly. Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam.