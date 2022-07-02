CUET PG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. According to the official notification, candidates can apply online till July 10 (up to 5:00 PM). Students who wish to get admission in the postgraduate courses can apply through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to fill the CUET PG 2022 Application form was July 04, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

"In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 and 18.06.2022 , NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022]," the National Testing Agency said in a statement.

CUET PG 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Submission of Application Form Online: Last date of extension up to 10 July, 2022 (up to 05.00 pm)

Last date for Payment of Application Fee Online: 11 July 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

Correction in Application Form (Correction Window): 12 July 2022 to 14 July 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

CUET PG 2022: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘ Registration for CUET(PG)-2022 ’ link.

’ link. Enter the required credentials to register on the portal.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the application form. Upload the documents if required.

Submit the CUET PG 2022 application form .

. Pay the registration fee(if any).

Download the CUET 2022 Application Form.

Take a printout of the application form(submitted) for future reference.

CUET PG 2022 Registration: Check Application Correction Window Date

Candidates can make corrections to their CUET PG 2022 application form between July 12 to July 14, 2022. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above-mentioned correction period. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) http://cuet.nta.nic.in/www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

Note: Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 14 July, 2022.