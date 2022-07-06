CUET PG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 on Sunday, July 10. The aspirants can fill and submit the CUET PG application form 2022 through the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in— till July 10 (up to 5:00 PM). Earlier, the last date to apply for the NTA CUET PG was July 04, 2022.Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 50 Deputy Manager Posts Before July 13| Read Details Here

As per the official notification, the last date for the submission of the CUET PG application fee is July 11. Candidates can make corrections to their CUET PG 2022 application form between July 12 to July 14, 2022.

CUET PG 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Submission of Application Form Online: Last date of extension up to 10 July, 2022 (up to 05.00 pm)

Last date for Payment of Application Fee Online: 11 July 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

Correction in Application Form (Correction Window): 12 July 2022 to 14 July 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

CUET PG 2022: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘ Registration for CUET(PG)-2022 ’ link.

’ link. Enter the required credentials to register on the portal.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the application form. Upload the documents if required.

Submit the CUET PG 2022 application form .

. Pay the registration fee(if any).

Download the CUET 2022 Application Form.

Take a printout of the application form(submitted) for future reference

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website http://cuet.nta.nic.in/www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.