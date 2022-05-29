CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added eight new universities, and courses for admissions in postgraduate coerces through Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET PG 2022). In a detailed notification, NTA also informed that apart from the inclusion of these universities, some courses have also been added and deleted by various participating universities, and advised to check the eligibility from the original bunching list and the additional bunching. The notification is available at NTA’s official website– nta.ac.in. Candidates can also click HERE to for direct link to the notification.Also Read - CUET PG 2022: NTA Adds 8 New Universities For Admission; Check Application Link, Details On Exam Date

CUET PG 2022: List of New Universities That Have Been Added

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi Sanskriti University, Mathura Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur Arunachal University of Studies Galgotias University Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior K. R. Mangalam University Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi

CUET PG Application Form: Steps To Apply Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Registration for CUET(PG)-2022” link.

Register yourself by providing personal details such as name, gender, contact number, etc.

Fill the CUET PG 2022 application form.

Upload the necessary scanned documents such as photographs, signature, caste certificate, and others.

Pay the application fee, if required.

Submit the CUET 2022 PG application.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

CUET PG 2022 will be held for two hours- the exam will be held in two shifts- shift-1 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm) and shift-2 (3:00 pm to 5:00 pm). The admit card once released will be available to download on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - CUET UG 2022: NTA Reopens Application Window After Extending Deadline. Apply Now at cuet.samarth.ac.in