CUET PG Results 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on September 26, Monday by 4 pm. “The CUET-PG results will be required for post-graduate admissions in the participating universities,” said UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. Taking to Twitter, Kumar wrote, “National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students.”Also Read - CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022 Out; Result to be Declared Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

HOW TO CHECK AND DOWNLOAD CUET PG RESULTS

Visit the official website of CUET NTA—cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on CUET PG Result 2022 link.

Enter the login credentials and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the file.

Take a printout for future reference.

The CUET-PG is the new common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes at Central universities. As many as 66 universities, mostly Centre-run, have adopted the computer-based CUET-PG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23. It will be held in two shifts each on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in around 500 cities in India and 13 centres abroad.

CUET exam offers a single window for the candidates to apply and obtain admission to the various Top Universities across the country.

The CUET-PG exam was conducted between September 1 and 11 in two shifts–Morning (10 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm). The provisional answer key was released on September 16 to 18, 2022, while September 18 was the last date to raise objections.

CUET has been introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2022-23 by the Ministry of Education. Enabling the students to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities, provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country.