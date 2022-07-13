CUET PG 2022 Registration Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the registration date for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. This time, the last date to fill out the CUET PG 2022 Application form is July 18, 2022. Aspirants who wish to get admission in the postgraduate courses can register through the CUET’s official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022 Released; Here's How to Download Admit Card at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in

"In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022, 18.06.2022 and 02.07.2022 , NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022]", NTA in an official notice said.

CUET PG 2022 Registration Dates Here

Title Details Submission of Application Form Online 18 July 2022 (upto 05.00 pm) Last date for Payment of Application Fee Online 19 July 2022(up to 11.50 pm) Correction in Application Form (Correction Window) 20 July to 22 July 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window link will be active from July 20. The last date to make changes to the application form is July 22. During this 2-day time period, candidates who have already submitted their CUET PG application 2022 can make changes, or corrections, to the application form.

How to Apply Online For CUET PG 2022?

Visit the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘ Registration for CUET(PG)-2022 ’ link.

’ link. Enter the required credentials to register on the portal.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the documents if required.

Submit the CUET PG 2022 application form .

. Pay the registration fee(if any).

Download the CUET 2022 Application Form.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) cuet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.