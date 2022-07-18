CUET PG 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency, NTA will end the application process for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate(CUET-PG) today, July 18, 2022. Candidates can fill out the CUET PG 2022 Application form through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in till 5:00 PM of July 18. As per the earlier notification, candidates can make changes/ edit their application form between July 20 to 22, 2022. The CUET (PG) – 2022 will be conducted in CBT mode in two shifts for admissions in the next academic session.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips Likely to Be Released Today; Check Details Here

CUET 2022 Registration: How to Fill CUET PG Application Form?

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Registration For CUET PG 2022.” Ener the registration details. Once you are registered on the portal, log in again using the system-generated Id and password. Fill out the CUET PG 2022 application form. Upload the necessary documents, if needed. Pay the application fee, if applicable. Download the submitted CUET PG 2022 Application form. Take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET PG 2022: Check Medium of Question Paper

"Candidates can apply for CUET (PG) – 2022 through the "Online" mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted," reads the official notice. The CUET PG 2022 exam will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya papers.

CUET PG 2022 Marking Scheme