CUET PG 2022 Registration Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 tomorrow, July 18, 2022. Candidates who have not filled the CUET PG 2022 Application form yet, can do so by visiting the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, candidates will be given an opportunity to make corrections to their CUET PG 2022 application form. The application correction window link will be active between July 20 to July 22.

"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 22 July, 2022," NTA in an official notification said.

Important Dates Here

Title Details Submission of Application Form Online 18 July 2022 (upto 05.00 pm) Last date for Payment of Application Fee Online 19 July 2022(up to 11.50 pm) Correction in Application Form (Correction Window) 20 July to 22 July 2022 (up to 11.50 p

CUET PG 2022 Exam Date

NTA will soon release the CUET PG 2022 Examination date.

How to Fill CUET PG 2022 Application Form Online?

Go to the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘ Registration for CUET(PG)-2022 ’ link.

’ link. Enter the required credentials to register on the portal.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the application form. Upload the documents if required.

Submit the CUET PG 2022 application form .

. Pay the registration fee(if any).

Download the CUET 2022 Application Form .

. Take a printout of the application form(submitted) for future reference.

CUET PG 2022 — Highlights

CUET PG 2022 Exam Date: Will be intimated on the NTA website.

Will be intimated on the NTA website. CUET PG 2022 Mode of Examination: “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

“Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only. CUET PG 2022 Timing of Examination: 10.00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon (IST) 03.00 p.m. to 05:00 p.m. (IST).

10.00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon (IST) 03.00 p.m. to 05:00 p.m. (IST). CUET PG 2022 Duration of Examination : For 2 Hours (120 Minutes).

: For 2 Hours (120 Minutes). CUET PG Admit Card 2022: To be announced later on the website.