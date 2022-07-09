CUET PG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will end the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate(CUET PG) 2022 tomorrow, July 10, 2022. Candidates who have not filled the CUET PG application form 2022 yet, can do so by visiting the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in According to the official notification, candidates can apply online till July 10 (up to 5:00 PM). The last date for the submission of the CUET PG application fee is July 11, 2022.Also Read - UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Released For July 11, 12 Exams at ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Here's Direct Link

CUET PG 2022 Important Dates

Submission of Application Form Online: Last date of extension up to 10 July, 2022 (up to 05.00 pm)

Last date for Payment of Application Fee Online: 11 July 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

Correction in Application Form (Correction Window): 12 July 2022 to 14 July 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

CUET PG 2022 Registration: Check Application Correction Window Date

Candidates can make corrections to their CUET PG 2022 application form between July 12 to July 14, 2022. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above-mentioned correction period.

CUET PG 2022: How to Apply Online?

Go to the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘ Registration for CUET(PG)-2022 ’ link.

’ link. Enter the required credentials to register on the portal.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the application form. Upload the documents if required.

Submit the CUET PG 2022 application form .

. Pay the registration fee(if any).

Download the CUET 2022 Application Form .

. Take a printout of the application form(submitted) for future reference.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) http://cuet.nta.nic.in/www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.