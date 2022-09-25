CUET PG Result 2022 Date Time Announced: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) tomorrow, September 26, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the CUET PG Result 2022 and CUET PG Scorecard by logging into the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, and 11, 2022. The CUET PG Provisional Answer Key was released on September 16. In order to download the CUET PG Scores, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on Sept 28; Here's How to Check at mcc.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2022: Check Marking Scheme Here

As per CUET PG Information Bulletin, check the marking scheme here.

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

However, after the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Answer key will be awarded marks.

In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.

How to Download CUET PG Result 2022?

Here is a step-by-step guide to download the CUET PG Scores.

Go to the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download CUET PG Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your CUET Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your CUET Scores and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Admission Procedure Here

After the declaration of the CUET (PG) – 2022 result by NTA, the respective Universities will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (PG) – 2022 score and the other criteria of the respective universities. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.