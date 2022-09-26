CUET PG Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) today (September 26). Candidates can download the scorecard of CUET PG Result 2022 on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The NTA had published the CUET PG Final Answer Key hours before releasing the CUET PG 2022 results. The provisional answer key was released on September 16. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to CUET PG Result 2022, its scorecard, pass percentage, toppers list and other details here.Also Read - CUET PG Result 2022: UGC Asks Universities To Make Necessary Arrangements For Admissions