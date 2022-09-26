CUET PG Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) today (September 26). Candidates can download the scorecard of CUET PG Result 2022 on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The NTA had published the CUET PG Final Answer Key hours before releasing the CUET PG 2022 results. The provisional answer key was released on September 16. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to CUET PG Result 2022, its scorecard, pass percentage, toppers list and other details here.Also Read - CUET PG Result 2022: UGC Asks Universities To Make Necessary Arrangements For Admissions

Live Updates

    CUET PG Result 2022 LIVE: UGC Asks Universities To Make Necessary Arrangements For Admissions | The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the Universities to make the necessary preparations for the admission process following the release of CUET PG 2022 result.

    CUET PG Results 2022 LIVE: How to Download CUET PG Result 2022?


    • Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
    • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download CUET PG Result 2022.”
    • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
    • Your CUET Result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Check your CUET Scores and take a printout of it for future reference.
