CUET PG 2023: Admit Card For June 30 Exam Released At Cuet.Nta.Nic.In; Steps To Download

Eligible candidates seeking admissions who enrolled for CUET(PG) – 2023 Examination can download their admit card through the official website at CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2023 exam scheduled for June 30 is out. The National Testing Agency released the admit card today, June 28. Candidates seeking admissions, who enrolled for CUET(PG) – 2023 Examination, can download their admit card through the official website of NTA at cuet.nta.nic.in.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) –2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700,” reads the notification.

The official notice informed that candidates can download their hall ticket for CUET (PG) – 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth. Notably, the admit cards have been released for those who will appear for the exam on June 30.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

Go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2023 admit card link which is displayed on the home page.

Key in the required login details and then, click on submit.

This will display your admit card on the screen.

Check the admit card and download.

It is pertinent to note that those who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from 5th to 17th June had their exams scheduled for 22nd to 30th June. It is advised for the candidates to go through the Subject-Specific Instructions and other guidelines mentioned in the Question paper as they are needed to follow the same rules while appearing for the examination.

Meanwhile, they are also advised to review the information mentioned on the CUET PG 2023 admit card. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card on the day of the examination. Candidates without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the CUET PG 2023 examination. For the latest updates regarding the examination, candidates can visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG is an all-India level entrance exam that is conducted by NTA for those seeking admission into PG programmes offered by 42 universities across the nation.

