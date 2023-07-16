Home

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Challenge Deadline Extended Till 11 PM Today; Result by Mid-July

Students unsatisfied with any answer given in the CUET PG answer key pdf can raise objections against it and submit their challenges through the official website.

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Expected Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Tentative Dates, How to Check

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for raising objections against the CUET PG 2023 answer key till July 16(11:00 PM). All those students who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate examination can download the provisional answer key from the official website at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

“…the duration for Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge for CUET (PG) – 2023 is extended,” NTA in an official notification said.

Students unsatisfied with any answer given in the CUET PG answer key pdf can raise objections against it and submit their challenges through the official website. In addition to submitting the challenge, candidates must upload a supporting document to their objection. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

The payment of the processing fee can be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to 16 July 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.).

Direct Link: Download CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key

CUET PG 2023: How to Raise Objections Against CUET PG Provisional Answer Key?

Please go to the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/

Login with your Application Number, Password, or Login with Application Number and Date of Birth and enter the Security Pin as displayed, and click on the Login Button.

Click the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button.

The Option(s) next to the Question ID under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key to be used by NTA.

If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Options given

in the next five columns by clicking the check box

in the next five columns by clicking the check box You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents are to be put in a single pdf file).

After clicking on your desired Option(s) ID for Challenge scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’ and move to the next screen. You must ensure to select all the required options(s) before moving further.

You will see a display of all the Question ID and Option(s) you have challenged. You may still modify your selection by clicking on ‘Modify Claim’. Once you have selected all the Option(s) ID for Challenge you can click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’.

Click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’ to select payment options. No modification will be allowed after payment.

Select the Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee @ ₹ 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

CUET PG Result to be declared by Mid-July 2023

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023. For further clarification related to CUET (PG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in

