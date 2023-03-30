Home

CUET PG 2023 Application Form: NTA Releases Important Notice For Aspirants. Check Here

CUET PG 2023 Exam: Gyani Inder Singh Institute of Professional Studies affiliated with Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, Dehradun has joined CUET(PG)-2023.

CUET PG 2023: NTA is working on the CUET PG 2023 datesheet

CUET PG 2023 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released an important notice for the CUET PG aspirants. As per the NTA official notice, a typographical error has occurred in the Information Bulletin at Page No-12 and 68 it is mentioned that Hindu Studies (ACQP08) will be done in English and Hindi. However, it is in Sanskrit and English. One can check and download the notice by visiting the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. The candidates and concerned stakeholders are informed about that following amendments/additional in the bunching list of CUET (PG)-2023.

CUET PG 2023: Amendments/Additional in the Bunching List

Typographical error has occurred in the Information Bulletin at Page No-12 and 68 it is mentioned that Hindu Studies (ACQP08) will be done in English and Hindi. However, it is in Sanskrit and English.

Typographical error has occurred in the Appendix-VII page no-66 containing list of question paper codes with courses for two B.Ed Programmes (COQP06 B.Ed Mathematics and COQP07 B.Ed Science) in the Information Bulletin. Updated list is attached at Attachment-I.

The English and Foreign Languages University had earlier withdrawn from CUET (PG)-2023 at the last moment due to which the name of the University is not reflected in the list of participating Universities. However, the courses offered by the University are visible in the bunching list. Now the University has again joined CUET (PG)-2023 and the candidates can apply for the same.

Typographical error has occurred in the bunching list (attached at Annexure-IX) in the Information Bulletin for test paper code COQP12 Pattern 3 (100 MCQ Questions Language Comprehension, General Knowledge, Computer Basics and Logical Reasoning) may be read as Pattern 3 (100 MCQ Questions Language Comprehension/ Verbal Ability, Mathematical/ Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning).

New Universities That Have Joined CUET PG 2023

As per the notice, 15 more universities have joined the list of participating universities for CUET PG 2023. They are as follows:

English and Foreign Languages University

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra

Parul University, Vadodara

Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Dwarka, New Delhi

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University

SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat

SRM University, AP

Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida

Sharda University

University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, J&K

Quantum University

Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad

TERI School of Advanced Studies, New Delhi

Indian Culinary Institute in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak

“Gyani Inder Singh Institute of Professional Studies affiliated with Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, Dehradun has joined CUET(PG)-2023. (Details of courses offered are attached at Attachment-XV),” NTA in an official notice said.

At present, the Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) application process is underway. Aspirants can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application form is April 19. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates.

