CUET PG 2023 Application: From Registration Fees To Subject Choices; Check Major Changes Introduced By NTA

CUET PG 2023 Registration: Eligible candidates can fill up the CUET PG application form 2023 by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET PG 2023 Registration Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023). Eligible candidates can fill up the CUET PG application form 2023 by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application form is April 19. The NTA has made significant changes in the CUET PG 2023 exam. Aspirants are advised to check the changes introduced for CUET PG 2023 here.

CUET PG 2023 Application Form: Check Major Changes Introduced by NTA

Before filling out the application form on the CUET PG official website, applicants must review the changes made this year.

CUET PG 2023 Registration Fees – Increased

According to the information brochure, for CUET (PG) – 2023, the testing agency has increased registration fees for all categories by Rs 200 over the previous year. Candidates belonging to the general category must pay Rs 1,000, while those in the OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS category must pay Rs 800. Applicants from outside India who apply for three tests will be charged Rs 5,000. “Candidates opting for Test Centres outside India will have to pay application fee of Rs. 5000/- irrespective of the category they belong to for upto three Test Papers,” NTA in the information bulletin said.

Number of subject choices

Candidate can choose a maximum of 20 test paper codes this academic year. Each question paper will have 100 MCQ Questions. Candidate has to choose language English or Hindi at the time of registration for the Part A. (Choose Carefully). Candidates could only apply for one course in a slot last year.

Reduced Exam cities in India

The number of exam cities and centres for the CUET PG 2023 examination has been reduced from 554 to 337 by NTA.

Increased Exam cities abroad

The number of test cities abroad have been increased from 13 to 24. Thailand, Brazil, South Africa, Qatar, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Russia, Canada, the United States, Riyadh Province, Australia, Austria, and Mauritius are among the new exam cities. The choice of exam cities displayed to the candidates will be based on the permanent and correspondence addresses filled during the Online Application Form of CUET (PG) 2023. The previous year, candidates were allowed to choose any four cities. But now, while applying, candidates have to select two cities of their choice based on their Permanent Address or Present Address. Efforts will be made to allot the city of examination to the candidates in order of choice opted by them in their online Application Form. For more details, go through the information bulletin shared below.

CUET PG 2023 Information Bulletin PDF – Direct Link

CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.