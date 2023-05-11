ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET PG 2023 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Here’s How To Edit Application Form

CUET PG 2023 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Here’s How To Edit Application Form

CUET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate(CUET PG) tomorro

Updated: May 11, 2023 6:34 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

cuet pg 2023, cuet pg application form 2023, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, CUET PG Registration 2023, CUET PG Date Sheet 2023, CUET PG 2023 Eligibility Criteria, CUET PG 2023,nta cuet pg, cuet pg registration 2023, nta cuet pg 2023, cuet pg official website, cuet.nta.nic.in 2023, cuet.nta.nic.in, CUET PG 2023 application, CUET pg registration begins, CUET registration date, CUET PG exams 2023, CUET pg 2023 exam dates, CUET PG 2023 reserve dates, cuet pg form 2023, cuet pg 2023 datesheet, cuet pg 2023,nta,cuet pg 2023 application form,nta cuet pg,cuet pg syllabus,nta cuet pg 2023,cuet pg 2023 registration,cuet pg 2023 information bulletin,cuet pg 2023 application form date,cuet nta nic in 2023 pg,cuet.nta.nic.in 2023,CUET PG,CUET PG application form, cuet pg 2023, cuet, cuet pg date sheet, cuet pg date sheet, datesheet of cuet pg 2023m, cuet pg 2023 exam date, cuet pg exam date 2023, cuet pg exam 2023, nta cuet pg 2023,,cuet form 2023,cuet application form 2023 pg,cuet 2023 application form,cuet application form,cuet pg 2023 syllabus,cuet syllabus 2023,cuet pg syllabus,cuet for pg 2023,cuet registration,cuet 2023 registration,cuet 2023 registration pg,cuet 2023 exam date,cuet pg exam date 2023,cuet pg last date 2023,cuet pg last date, cuet pg 2023 application form date, nta, nta cuet pg 2023, cuet pg 2023 fees, nta cuet pg, cuet pg courses, cuet ug, cuet pg 2023 registration date, cuet ug 2023
CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Revised; Check Schedule, How to Fill Application Form at cuet.nta.nic.in.(Photo Credit: India.com)

CUET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate(CUET PG) tomorrow, May 12, 2023. Candidates who wish to make changes or corrections to the CUET PG 2023 application form can visit the official website — https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ to update their details. The correction window will be opened once again only for applicants who have applied now and who have not used the option of editing their application form in the correction window period from May 6 2023 to May 8, 2023.

Also Read:

Any request for change in information after the completion of the correction window will not be entertained. Therefore, candidates are advised to exercise utmost caution before filling up the correct details in the  Application Form. NTA will not entertain the corrections sent by the candidate through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/E-mail/by Hand. The last date to edit and submit the form is May 13, 2023.

You may like to read

CUET PG 2023 Correction Window: Steps To Edit Application Form

  • Visit the official website at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.
  • Look for the application correction window link.
  • Enter your application number and password, and click on Sign in.
  • Make the required changes in your CUET PG application form.
  • Recheck the details before submitting.
  • Once done, submit the CUET PG 2023 application form.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

According to the revised timetable, CUET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and June 12, 2023. The timing for downloading the Admit Card for the exam will be announced on the NTA website
(https://cuet.nta.nic.in/). In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET (PG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011- 40759000 /011 – 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories