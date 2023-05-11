Home

Education

CUET PG 2023 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Here’s How To Edit Application Form

CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Revised; Check Schedule, How to Fill Application Form at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate(CUET PG) tomorrow, May 12, 2023. Candidates who wish to make changes or corrections to the CUET PG 2023 application form can visit the official website — https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ to update their details. The correction window will be opened once again only for applicants who have applied now and who have not used the option of editing their application form in the correction window period from May 6 2023 to May 8, 2023.

Any request for change in information after the completion of the correction window will not be entertained. Therefore, candidates are advised to exercise utmost caution before filling up the correct details in the Application Form. NTA will not entertain the corrections sent by the candidate through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/E-mail/by Hand. The last date to edit and submit the form is May 13, 2023.

CUET PG 2023 Correction Window: Steps To Edit Application Form

Visit the official website at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the application correction window link.

Enter your application number and password, and click on Sign in.

Make the required changes in your CUET PG application form.

Recheck the details before submitting.

Once done, submit the CUET PG 2023 application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

According to the revised timetable, CUET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and June 12, 2023. The timing for downloading the Admit Card for the exam will be announced on the NTA website

(https://cuet.nta.nic.in/). In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET (PG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011- 40759000 /011 – 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

