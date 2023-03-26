Home

CUET PG 2023 Datesheet in Few Days: UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

CUET PG 2023 Datesheet: CUET (PG) 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode only. It will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya papers.

CUET PG 2023: NTA is working on the CUET PG 2023 datesheet

CUET PG 2023 Datesheet Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam schedule for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate(CUET PG 2023) anytime soon. Earlier today, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter and wrote,” In a few days, we will announce the date sheet of CUET-PG. NTA is working on it. https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.” Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA websites- nta.ac.in, and cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. Meanwhile, the dates of advance city Intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on.

Check UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar’s Tweet Here

In a few days, we will announce the date sheet of CUET-PG. NTA is working on it. https://t.co/6511A38EDk — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 26, 2023

At present, the Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) application process is underway. Aspirants can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The last date for submission of the application form is April 19.

How to Fill up NTA CUET PG Application Form?

CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country. Check step by step guide to fill up the application form.

Visit the official website NTA CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “Registration for CUET(PG)-2023.”

For new undergraduate users, you need to register yourself on the portal.

Login again using the system-generated ID and password.

Now, fill up the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Take a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

NTA CUET PG Application Form: Direct Link

NTA CUET PG Exam Pattern

CUET (PG) 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode only.

NTA CUET PG 2023: Check Medium of Question Paper

CUET (PG) 2023 will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya papers

NTA CUET PG 2023 Marking Scheme

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option. For more details, go through the information bulletin shared on the website.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

