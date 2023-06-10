Home

CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released For June 12 Exam; Admit Card Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip Download Link: Eligible candidates are advised download their CUET PG 2023 Examination City Intimation Slip at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Released at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Important Instructions, Download Link Here.

NTA CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG 2023) exam. The NTA CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip has been released for the candidates whose exam is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 12. Eligible candidates are advised to check and download their CUET PG 2023 Examination City Intimation Slip using their application number and Date of Birth(D0B).

The City Intimation Slip displays the date, the shift of the examination, and subjects/Test Papers chosen during the online Application Form along with the City of examination. The admit card for the examination will be released soon. “The Admit Card for CUET (PG) – 2023 to be held on 12 June 2023 shall be issued later. There might be some candidates who could not be allocated to a Test Centre due to the chosen subject combinations would be accommodated later,” NTA in an official notification said.

How to Download NTA CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip?

Visit the NTA CUET PG official website, cuet.nta.nic.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “City Intimation for CUET(PG) 23.” You can find the link in the Candidate Activity Section.

Enter your NTA CUET PG application number, date of birth, and password.

date of birth, and password. Your NTA CUET PG 2023 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip Download Link – Direct Link

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) –2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011 – 40759000 / 011 – 69227700. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

