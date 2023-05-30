Home

CUET PG 2023: Exam City Intimation Slip To Be Released Tomorrow

CUET PG 2023 (Photo: IANS)

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the examination slip of Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 on May 31, University Grants Commission (UGC) chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said.

