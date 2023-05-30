ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET PG 2023: Exam City Intimation Slip To Be Released Tomorrow

CUET PG 2023: Exam City Intimation Slip To Be Released Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the examination slip of Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 on May 31, UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said.

Published: May 30, 2023 2:58 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

CUET UG 2023 (3)
CUET PG 2023 (Photo: IANS)

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the examination slip of Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 on May 31, University Grants Commission (UGC) chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.