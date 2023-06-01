Home

CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip 2023 Out; Admit Card to be Released Shortly at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip 2023 Direct Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. Students

CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip 2023 Direct Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. Students can check and download the CUET PG 2023 Exam city slip by visiting the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET (PG) is providing a single window opportunity for students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating Institutions/organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country.

“City Intimation Slip for the examination scheduled on 05, 06, 07, and 08 June 2023 has been hosted on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ today for about 425928 candidates scheduled in 245 cities,” NTA in an official notification said. This year, the CUET PG examination will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12.

The candidates must check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of CUET (PG) – 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth and go through the instructions contained therein and in the Information Bulletin. The CUET (PG) – 2023 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,58,774 unique registered candidates and 876908 total candidates.

How to Download CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip? Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official website at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “City Intimation for CUET(PG) 23.”

Now, you will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now click on the submit option.

Your CUET PG Exam City Slip 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for CUET (PG) – 2023, he/she can write e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

