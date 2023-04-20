Home

CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Announced by UGC Chairman, Details Inside

CUET PG 2023: NTA is working on the CUET PG 2023 datesheet

CUET PG 2023 Exam Schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 examination. This year, CUET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 2023. Earlier today, UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to announce the CUET PG 2023 exam dates.

Taking to the Microblogging site, the UGC chairman tweeted,”Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.”

Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) https://t.co/cUvZGrXKqR, https://t.co/4c6NJhd9cH for the latest updates regarding the examination.@DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/tb8bOeacGd — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 20, 2023

