CUET PG 2023: Exams To Be Held From June 1; Registration To Start Mid March At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 exam date has been announced. It will begin from June 1 and registration will start from mid-March at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Exam Date 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date of examination for Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG). The exam will commence from June 1 to June 10, 2023. Registrations for the same are expected to begin in the month of March 2023 on their official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman, took to Twitter to announce the dates for CUET PG 2023.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023. Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 28, 2022

While CUET PG 2023 exams dates have been announced, a detailed notification about the same will be release later.

NTA has been assigned the task of conducting the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes for 2022. CUET, for admission to different programmes of the participating Central Universities, will provide a single window opportunity to the students to seek admission in these participating Universities / Institute(s) across the country.

CUET PG Exam will be used by various central universities, including Delhi University for PG Admissions for the academic session of 2023 to 2024.