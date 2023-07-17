Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; List Of Universities To Pursue Admissions
CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Update: Students who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test can access the NTA CUET PG Answer Key at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.
CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) examination anytime soon. The CUET PG final answer keys 2023 will be released for all the shifts of the entrance test conducted from June 5 to June 30, 2023. Students who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test can access the NTA CUET PG Answer Key at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.
Also Read:
Trending Now
Earlier on Thursday, July 13, the testing agency issued the provisional CUET provisional answer key and the recorded responses of the candidates. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to July 16 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.
You may like to read
CUET PG Final Answer Key 2023: How To Download
- Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the CUET PG Final answer key download link.
- The CUET 2023 Final answer key will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the NTA CUET PG Answer Key pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.
CUET PG Result 2023
Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023. Going by the media reports, the NTA CUET PG Answer Key is expected to be released this week. However, NTA Officials nor UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced the CUET PG Result Date.
Admission Through CUET
The candidates who will clear the CUET PG 2023 examination will pursue admissions in various central universities, and state universities across the country. Check the list of Central and Participating Universities as per CUET PG 2023 Information Bulletin.
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (PG Satellite Centre, Amethi)
- Banaras Hindu University
- Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram
- Central University of Andhra Pradesh
- Central University of South Bihar
- Central University of Gujarat
- Central University of Haryana
- Central University of Himachal Pradesh
- Central University of Jammu
- Central University of Jharkhand
- Central University of Karnataka
- Central University of Kashmir
- Central University of Kerala
- Central University of Odisha
- Central University of Punjab
- Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur
- Lakshmibai National University of Physical Education
- Indian Institute of Mass Communication , New Delhi
- Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University, New Delhi
- Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra
- Shobhit Institute of Engineering and Technology
For further clarification related to CUET (PG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you