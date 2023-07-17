Home

CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; List Of Universities To Pursue Admissions

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Update: Students who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test can access the NTA CUET PG Answer Key at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

CUET PG 2023 Result by Mid-July.

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) examination anytime soon. The CUET PG final answer keys 2023 will be released for all the shifts of the entrance test conducted from June 5 to June 30, 2023. Students who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test can access the NTA CUET PG Answer Key at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

Earlier on Thursday, July 13, the testing agency issued the provisional CUET provisional answer key and the recorded responses of the candidates. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to July 16 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2023: How To Download

Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the CUET PG Final answer key download link.

The CUET 2023 Final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NTA CUET PG Answer Key pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET PG Result 2023

Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023. Going by the media reports, the NTA CUET PG Answer Key is expected to be released this week. However, NTA Officials nor UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced the CUET PG Result Date.

Admission Through CUET

The candidates who will clear the CUET PG 2023 examination will pursue admissions in various central universities, and state universities across the country. Check the list of Central and Participating Universities as per CUET PG 2023 Information Bulletin.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (PG Satellite Centre, Amethi)

Banaras Hindu University

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Odisha

Central University of Punjab

Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur

Lakshmibai National University of Physical Education

Indian Institute of Mass Communication , New Delhi

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University, New Delhi

Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra

Shobhit Institute of Engineering and Technology

For further clarification related to CUET (PG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

