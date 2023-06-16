Home

Education

CUET PG 2023: NTA Released Revised Exam Date For Accommodated Candidates. Official Notice Inside

CUET PG 2023: NTA Released Revised Exam Date For Accommodated Candidates. Official Notice Inside

CUET PG 2023 Revised Exam Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Examination (CUET PG) – 2023 from June 5 to 17, for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in ab

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Released at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Important Instructions, Download Link Here.

CUET PG 2023 Revised Exam Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Examination (CUET PG) – 2023 from June 5 to 17, for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. However, there are about 44,079 candidates who could not be accommodated in the advertised date sheet. The examination for all these candidates will now be held between June 21 to June 23, 2023. Meanwhile, June 24 and June 25, 2023, are reserved for future contingencies.

“The examination for all these candidates will now be scheduled from 21 June to 23 June 2023 (with buffer dates 24 and 25 June 2023). For these candidates, the schedule of the aforementioned examination will be uploaded on the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in.” NTA in an official notification said. One can check the detailed notice by visiting the official website – https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

You may like to read

The candidates belonging to the North-Easters States whose examination Centre was given outside the State and who could not travel will be accommodated in the examination schedule of the left-out candidates, based on their request received in the e-mail address (cuet-pg@nta.ac.in). The aforesaid examination will also be rescheduled at the Centres where the examination could not be conducted due to the cyclone in Gujarat.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) – 2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011 – 40759000 / 011 – 69227700 between 07 A.M. and 7 P.M.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.