CUET PG 2023 Registration Ending in 3 Days; Check Steps to Apply Online at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Application Form 2023 Last Date: Interested students can register for the competitive examination by visiting the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023: NTA is working on the CUET PG 2023 datesheet

CUET PG Application Form 2023 Last Date: The Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) application form will conclude on April 19, 2023. This means that only three days have been left for students to fill up and submit the CUET PG 2023 application form. Interested students can register for the competitive examination by visiting the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

As soon as the testing agency will close the registration portal, NTA will open the application correction window. During this stipulated time, registered candidates can edit or make changes to their application forms. “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided,” NTA in an official notification said. Later, NTA will release the CUET PG Exam City Slip and CUET PG Admit Card 2023.

CUET PG 2023 Application Form – Highlights

Online Submission of Application Form through Website (https://cuet.nta.nic.in): 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 (upto 05:00 P.M) Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI: 19.04.2023 (upto 11:50 P.M.) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only *: 20.04.2023 to 23.04.2023 Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website: Will be announced later on website

CUET PG 2023 Application Form: Know How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ .

. On the homepage, click on the ‘Registration for CUET(PG)-2023’ link.

Enter the required credentials to register on the portal.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the application form. Upload the documents if required.

Submit the CUET PG 2023 application form.

Pay the registration fee(if any). Download the CUET 2023 Application Form.

Take a printout of the application form(submitted) for future reference.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates.

