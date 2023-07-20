CUET PG 2023 Result Declared by NTA: Steps to Check Scorecard And Direct Link Here

Home

The CUET PG result 2023 has been announced by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scorecards at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 Result: The CUET PG result 2023 has been announced by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scorecards at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. Below, we have the steps via which the candidates can check the results. This year, the examination began from June 5, and the answer key was released a few days ago, after which students were given time to raise challenges.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CUET PG 2023 Result Download’ link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill login credentials such as roll number, date of birth etc and press submit on the login page.

Step 4: CUET PG Result 2023 will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for future use.

