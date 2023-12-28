Home

CUET PG 2024 Application Form(OUT): From Registration Fee to Exam Duration; Check Major Changes Introduced By NTA

CUET PG 2024 Application Form: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test(CUET 2024) registration dates and exam dates for postgraduate (PG) programmes. The NTA

CUET PG 2024 Application Form: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test(CUET 2024) registration dates and exam dates for postgraduate (PG) programmes. The NTA will close the CUET application by January 24, 2024. Candidates who want to get admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges are required to fill up the CUET PG application form at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Going through the CUET PG information bulletin, NTA has implemented several changes to the exam pattern. These changes involve an increased application fee, several shifts, a reduced exam duration, and adjustments to the number of exam cities. Aspirants are advised to check the changes introduced for CUET PG 2024 below.

CUET PG 2024 Application Form: Check Major Changes Introduced by NTA

Before filling out the application form on the CUET PG official website, applicants must review the changes made this year.

CUET PG 2024 Registration Fees – Increased

According to the CUET PG 2024 information brochure, the testing agency has increased registration fees for all categories. Candidates belonging to the general category must pay Rs 6,00 for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) while those in the OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS category must pay Rs 500.

In other words, an applicant can apply upto Four Test Papers by paying additional application fees of Rs. 600/- (General applicants) or Rs. 500/- (OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS/SC/ST/Third Gender/PwBD Applicants) per Test Paper for PG Programmes. Meanwhile, Candidates opting for Test Centres outside India will have to pay application fee of Rs. 6000/- irrespective of the category they belong to for upto two Test Papers. Further, for applying for additional Test Papers a fee of Rs. 2000/- per paper has to be paid.

CUET PG 2024 Exam Duration – Reduced

According to the information brochure, for CUET (PG) – 2024, the testing agency has reduced the exam duration. This time, candidates will get only 105 minutes to complete the paper. However, last year, students were given 120 minutes.

CUET PG 2024 Information Bulletin

CUET PG 2023 Information Bulletin

