Home

Education

CUET PG 2024 Application Form: NTA Extends CUET Registration Deadline; Pay Fee Till This Date

CUET PG 2024 Application Form: NTA Extends CUET Registration Deadline; Pay Fee Till This Date

The CUET PG 2024 application form has been extended! Candidates can fill up the NTA CUET PG 2024 application form at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

CUET PG 2024 Registration Begins

CUET PG 2024 Registration: The CUET PG 2024 application form has been extended! Yes, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has just extended the CUET PG 2024 application form deadline till January 31, 2024. This gives students an extra week to prepare, complete, and submit their applications, a saving grace to those who were struggling to beat the initial deadline. Candidates can fill up the NTA CUET PG 2024 application form at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. “The candidates and concerned stakeholders are informed that registration of Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] – 2024 has been extended on request received from candidates and other stakeholders,” NTA in an official notification said.

Trending Now

Earlier, NTA was scheduled to close the CUET PG application process on January 24; however, now students can fill up the CUET PG application form till January 31, 2024. The students can pay the application fee till February 1, 2024(upto 11:50 PM).

You may like to read

Meanwhile, NTA will be allowed to make changes in their application form from February 2 to February 4, 2024. The National Testing Agency has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG] – 2024 for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 11th March 2024 to 28th March 2024 Candidates are advised to check the important dates, official websites, and other details here.

CUET PG 2024 Application Form: NTA CUET Revised Schedule

Events Existing Dates Revised Dates Online submission of Application Form 26 December 2023 to 24 January 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.) 26 December 2023 to 31 January 2024(Up to 11:50 P.M.) Successful final transaction of fee 26 December 2023 to 25 January 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.) 26 December 2023 to 01 February 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.) Correction in particulars 27 January 2024 to 29 January 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.) 02 February 2024 to 04 February 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

CUET PG 2024 Registration: Check Steps to Fill NTA CUET Application Form

Submission of the Application Form could be made by the candidate online through the NTA website: https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. Registration for CUET PG 2024 is now open. If you’re keen to apply, it’s a straightforward task of completing the NTA CUET application form. Here’s a handy guide on what needs to be done.

Step 1: Be sure to check out the official website: Your journey begins at the CUET PG 2024 official website, where all necessary details for registration are available.

Your journey begins at the CUET PG 2024 official website, where all necessary details for registration are available. Step 2: Set up your account: You’ll find the option to sign up on the homepage. Enter your details- name, email, and phone number, and choose a password.

You’ll find the option to sign up on the homepage. Enter your details- name, email, and phone number, and choose a password. Step 3: Time to fill out that application: Now you can begin filling out the application. Make sure to have all of your education and personal details handy, plus any relevant work experience.

Now you can begin filling out the application. Make sure to have all of your education and personal details handy, plus any relevant work experience. Step 4: Get your documents together: You’ll need to have digital copies of your education certificates, ID, and a passport photo ready to upload.

You’ll need to have digital copies of your education certificates, ID, and a passport photo ready to upload. Step 5: Pay the fee: Once you’ve completed the form and uploaded your documents, you can proceed to payment. All major debit/credit cards and net banking are acceptable methods.

Once you’ve completed the form and uploaded your documents, you can proceed to payment. All major debit/credit cards and net banking are acceptable methods. Step 6: Time to send it off: Post-payment, take a moment to revisit your application to ensure everything has been filled out correctly, then proceed to submit.

CUET PG Registration: You’ll have to visit the official site, sign up, complete the form, upload your documents, pay the fee, and submit your application. It’s best to be meticulous with each step to ensure a successful registration. Best of luck to everyone participating!

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.