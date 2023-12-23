Home

CUET PG 2024 Application Form (Soon) LIVE: Registration Link at cuet.nta.nic.in; Exam Dates, Pattern

CUET PG 2024 Registration: Check Tentative Schedule, Application, Paper Pattern, Syllabus.

CUET PG 2024 Registration LIVE Updates: The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) will begin anytime soon. Interested candidates can fill up the CUET PG application form 2024 at cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. According to a leading daily, CUET PG 2024 registration is likely to begin before December 25, 2023. The Common University Entrance Test-PG will be held between March 11 to 28, 2024. Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission into UG/ PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session. As per the NTA Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2024-25, the CUET PG examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT). The last date for submission of the application form has not been announced yet. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on the CUET PG 2024 registration process.

