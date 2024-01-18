Home

Education

CUET PG 2024 Application: NTA Releases Important Notice Regarding Additional Examination City

CUET PG 2024 Application: NTA Releases Important Notice Regarding Additional Examination City

CUET PG 2024 Registration Date: The CUET PG application form will close on January 24, 2024. Before closing the application form, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which is responsible for conducting

CUET PG 2024 Registration Begins

CUET PG 2024 Registration Date: The CUET PG application form will close on January 24, 2024. Before closing the application form, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which is responsible for conducting exams, has recently released an important notice for the aspirants. This announcement is especially important for those students who are gearing up to sit for the forthcoming exams. As per the notice, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to add Gurugram (Haryana) and Srinagar (Uttarakhand) as two new cities as Examination Centre for CUET (PG) – 2024.

Trending Now

Those candidates who have already submitted their application forms can edit the city of the examination centre when the correction window is open. The NTA will make efforts to allot the city of examination to the candidates as opted by them. The test centre will be allotted based on the Correspondence Address or Permanent Address given by the candidate in their Application Form. The decision of the NTA regarding the allotment of Centre City will be final.

You may like to read

CUET PG 2024 Exam Date: Check Exam City Slip, Admit Card Release Date And Time

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024 for Academic Session 2024-25 will be conducted throughout the country from March 11 to March 28, 2024, through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam city slip will be published on March 4, 2024; meanwhile, the hall tickets will be published on March 7. The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG) 2024 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech Higher Sciences and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan and Indian Knowledge System.

The duration of the exam will be of 105 minutes. The e-Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA/ Samarth website: https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA.

The timing for downloading the Admit Card for the exam will be announced on the NTA website (https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/). The result of CUET (PG) 2024 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the results of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.