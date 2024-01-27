Home

Education

CUET PG 2024 Correction Window Opens Soon: Here’s What You Can Edit

CUET PG 2024 Correction Window Opens Soon: Here’s What You Can Edit

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the CUET PG 2024 application correction in February. Undergraduate candidates who have successfully submitted the Common University Entrance T

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the CUET PG 2024 application correction in February. Undergraduate candidates who have successfully submitted the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate(CUET PG) application form and want to make changes or edit its particulars can do so by logging into the official website – https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. NTA will provide aspirants with a two-day opportunity — 2 February to 4 February 2024 (Up to 11:50 PM) to edit their application form. No corrections will be permitted once the correction period is complete.

Trending Now

To make changes to your NTA CUET PG 2024 application form, you must log in to your account. Enter your login details and make corrections accordingly. “Please check your photograph and signature before submission of the Application Form. In case the photograph or signature is blurred or not visible to identify the identity of the candidate, the application will be rejected and no option for correction or revision will be permitted thereafter,’ NTA in an official notice said. Candidates will have the option to change/modify/edit/ the application form within the stipulated time.

You may like to read

CUET PG 2024 Correction Window Dates(Check Schedule)

Correction in particulars: 02 February 2024 to 04 February 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

Name of the entrance examination: Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate(CUET PG)

CUET Official website: https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/

CUET Exam Date: 11th March 2024 to 28th March 2024

NTA does not edit/modify/alter any information entered by the candidates after completion of the application process under any circumstances. Any request for change in information after the completion of the correction window will not be entertained. Therefore, candidates are advised to exercise utmost caution before filling up the correct details in the Application Form.

CUET PG 2024 Correction Window: Steps To Edit Application Form

Visit the official website https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. Look for the application correction window link. Enter your application number and password, and click on Sign in. Make the required changes in your CUET PG application form. Recheck the details before submitting. Once done, submit the CUET PG 2023 application form. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.