Home

Education

CUET PG 2024 Correction Window Opens Today; List of Details Candidates Can Edit

CUET PG 2024 Correction Window Opens Today; List of Details Candidates Can Edit

CUET PG 2024 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will begin the correction window facility for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate(CUET PG) today, February 11, 2024. Can

CUET PG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended

CUET PG 2024 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will begin the correction window facility for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate(CUET PG) today, February 11, 2024. Candidates who have already filled and submitted the CUET PG 2024 application form can edit the same. The candidates are allowed to make the corrections by February 13, 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) will be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Trending Now

Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.

You may like to read

CUET PG 2024 Correction Window: List of Details Candidates Can Edit

Corrections in the Application Form for the CUET (PG) – 2024 examination Actions Fields Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change i. Mobile Number

ii. E-Mail address

iii. Address (Permanent and Present) Candidate shall be allowed to change any one of the fields: i. Candidate Name or

ii. Father Name or

iii. Mother Name or

iv. Photograph – Image Upload or

v. Signature – Image Upload

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.