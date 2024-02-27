Home

CUET PG 2024 Datesheet: NTA CUET Subject-Wise Schedule Out; Check Timing Here

CUET PG 2024 Subject-Wise Datesheet has been released on the official website https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. The National Testing Agency will conduct the Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) –

CUET PG 2024 Subject-Wise Datesheet has been released on the official website https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. The National Testing Agency will conduct the Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) – 2024 from March 11 to March 28, 2024, in Computer Based Mode. The CUET PG examination will be held throughout India and in 24 cities outside India. Aspirants can download the NTA CUET PG Subject-Wise Schedule by visiting the official website: pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024 Datesheet: Check NTA CUET Subject-Wise Schedule

The CUET (PG) examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given an option for choosing a maximum of 4 Test Papers/subjects. Check CUET PG datesheet below:-

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip: Check NTA CUET Advance City Intimation Slip Release Date And Time

The National Testing Agency will release the CUET PG exam city intimation slip about seven days before the date of the examination. “City Intimation Slip for the examination will be hosted on the website https://nta.ac.in and https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in about seven days before the date of examination,” reads the official website.

CUET (PG) is providing a single window opportunity for students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating Institutions / organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country.

CUET PG 2024: How to Download CUET Subject-Wise Schedule?

Visit the official website: Go to the official website at nta.ac.in or https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Go to the official website at nta.ac.in or https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. Find CUET Datesheet link: Click on the link that reads, ‘Download Schedule for Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] – 2024.’

Click on the link that reads, ‘Download Schedule for Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] – 2024.’ Click on it: Once you find the PDF document, click on it.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

