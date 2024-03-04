Home

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip LIVE: NTA CUET Advance City Intimation Slip at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in Soon; Direct Link, Exam Date

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip LIVE: The CUET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip today, March 4 at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to release the CUET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip today, March 4 at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in; candidates can access it by entering his/her application number and password. The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) – 2024 from March 11 to March 28, 2024, in Computer-Based Mode throughout India and in 24 cities outside India. The CUET examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given an option for choosing a maximum of 4 Test Papers/subject.

The NTA CUET PG admit card will be released on March 7, 2024. NTA is facilitating all candidates with an additional platform of DigiLocker to download their documents like Confirmation Page, Admit Card, Score Cards, etc. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA/Samarth PG Website and check their e-mails also regularly. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on the CUET PG 2024 exam.

