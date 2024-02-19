Home

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip in First Week of March; Admit Card by This Date

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip: Following the conclusion of the CUET PG 2024 application correction window, the National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to release the exam city slip for the postgraduate

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip: Following the conclusion of the CUET PG 2024 application correction window, the National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to release the exam city slip for the postgraduate entrance examination. As per the information bulletin published on the website, the CUET PG 2024 exam city slip will be released in the first week of March; more precisely March 4. Meanwhile, those candidates who have filled up the CUET application form till February 10 can download the admit card from the website. The CUET hall tickets will be released on March 7, 2024.

The Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate will be held between March 11 to March 28, 2024. Through this examination, candidates will get admission into PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2024-25.

