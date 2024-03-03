Home

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip to Release Tomorrow; Check Subject-Wise Previous Year’s Question Paper

CUET PG 2024 examination will be held from March 11; the examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates. The CUET PG examination will be administered at 7,68,389 tests. Before appearing for the competitive examination, candidates must carry their CUET PG admit card to the CUET exam venue. The NTA CUET PG exam city slip will be released tomorrow, March 4; candidates can access it by entering the NTA CUET application number, password, and captcha or security code.

The CUET PG exam will be held in three shifts; Shift 1 will be held between 9:00 AM to 10:45 PM. The Shift 2 will be conducted from 12:45 PM to 02:30 PM. The Shift 3 is scheduled to be held between 04:30 PM to 06:15 PM. Check the step-by-step guide to download the NTA CUET exam city slip.

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip: How to Download?

Go to the official website of NTA CUET: https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download CUET PG Exam City Slip.”

Enter the login credentials such as the CUET application number, password, and captcha code.

Your NTA CUET PG exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

