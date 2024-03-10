Home

Education

Authorized Photo IDs, PwBD Certificate, Transparent Ball Point Pen: Things You Must Carry to CUET PG 2024 Exam Centre

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will begin the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate(CUET PG) on March 11, 2024; the examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique register

(Representational image: IANS)

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will begin the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate(CUET PG) on March 11, 2024; the examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates. Only one day is left for the commencement of the examination. All those candidates who have registered for the CUET PG 2024 exam are advised to download the NTA CUET PG admit card and CUET PG advance intimation city slip from https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. Candidates must ensure that they have kept all the necessary documents along with them before reaching the NTA CUET PG 2024 exam centre. Read list of thing you must carry to the CUET PG exam centre.

Candidates MUST bring the following documents on the day of examination at the test centre. Candidates who will not bring these will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

Print a copy of the Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination.

Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) –University/College Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ University Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.

PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category or PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination to write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.

